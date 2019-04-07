Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East 10600 South Sandy , UT View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 10975 South Prescott Drive Sandy , UT View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 10975 South Prescott Drive Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Setterberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Anderton Setterberg

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kathleen Anderton

Ferguson Setterberg

August 11, 1928 ~ April 4, 2019

At the age of 90, while sleeping peacefully at home on Thursday April 4, 2019, Kathleen received her call to a joyful family reunion with her two husbands, Jack and Harry, her son Gary, her parents and all her siblings. Kathleen was born in her home in Henefer Utah in 1928 on her mother's birthday, August 11th, being welcomed to the family of John Fredrick Anderton and Cheltina Elizabeth Jones Anderton. Kathleen attended school in Henefer and later North Summit High School in Coalville Utah. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served faithfully in many callings including Sunday School, Primary, Den Mother to the cub scouts and many other callings. She loved to serve others. Kathleen married Jack Ferguson on July 17, 1946. It was easy for her to love such a good-looking man. To this marriage was born their son Gary and daughter Marilyn, who were their most treasured gifts from a loving Heavenly Father. Jack passed away suddenly, leaving Kathleen a widow at the age of 42. Several years later, after Jack's passing Kathleen met and married Harry Setterberg on Dec 4, 1975, which added five additional children to her wonderful family. Their time together also brought her great joy. Harry passed away on August 8, 2000, tragically only 11 months after the passing of her loving son Gary.

Kathleen treasured her children, her grandchildren and extended family members, and embraced every moment that could be spent with them.

Kathleen loved cooking for her family and feeding others in need. She was also a very talented seamstress. From a young age, she eventually made everything from school clothes and costumes for events to exquisite prom dresses for her daughter. She even enjoyed sewing on merit badges. Other interests included crochet and knitting which over the years resulted in numerous projects that were donated throughout her long life. Her hands were rarely still as she crocheted countless baby blankets and hats for preemies at Primary Children's hospital. She would make handmade Christmas stockings filling them with essential items for charity which were shipped to troops serving oversees. She always loved and appreciated members of military service, and what they did for us. She was a 60+ year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 77, where she also served for a time in the capacity of president. Visiting rest homes and wrapping gifts for those in need were always on her to-do list, year-round. She consistently tried to come through for those in need, all of the time. To Kathleen, charities were high priority and she tried hard to never let others down. Her special gift was lifting people up to their better potential, such as by sending a beautiful handwritten card to remind people how much she loved them or how proud she was of their accomplishments. She was a mentor to many. She loved and never judged. Kathleen was smart, kind, funny, quick witted, compassionate and extremely classy. This lady was amazing, always showing unconditional love and loyalty. She always led by example in these important attributes.

She was always quietly challenging herself to be a better person and pushing herself to the absolute limit, expecting nothing from others in return. Her intellect and wit were always remarkable, and she remained a strong example of gracefully enduring to the end. She followed this pattern her entire life, remaining a remarkable woman and example of class.

Every day, every hour, or every quick moment she had with her grandsons, were her most cherished times. Flying halfway across the world together on vacation, or just having a simple lunch with her daughter always created crazy fun experiences and life-long memories. Kathleen had numerous jobs that brought her many cherished friends and experiences, but only two careers. She worked for Travelers Insurance where she moved up quickly through the ranks. Her responsibilities eventually covered 13 western states negotiating contracts for the Union Railroad, and their general chairman. Eventually she traveled throughout the US for business, requiring her to conquer her fear of flying. After 20 years, she retired on a Friday from Travelers, and started a new part-time job the following Monday at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, staying 24 years. She became a family counselor, making many friends. Her accomplishments earned additional opportunities of recognition resulting in first class travel around the world attending spectacular events and making additional wonderful memories. Having loved her work and the valued relationships that she treasured along the way, Kathleen did not retire until age 85, and only then due to loss of vision, a family trait. Marilyn has shared that being Kathleen's daughter was the greatest privilege that could ever be bestowed upon her in life. Kathleen's beloved son also loved and honored her like no other. In this remarkable family, they were truly one another's best friends. Kathleen had many life-long friends and family, each one so special. Kathleen appreciated that the important people in her life never let her down. To Bob and Caroline, Pat and Jake, Linda and Tony and the members of the Moore and Jolley family, thank you for always being a beacon of light in Kathleen's life. To know Kathleen was to love her. To be called her friend was a blessing beyond measure. She showed us what we could be, how we could give, and what a well-lived life was. Kathleen is survived by her daughter Marilyn Leonis, grandson Jack Vincent (Jessica) Leonis, great grandsons Alex and Tate, grandson Jack G. Ferguson, great grandsons Colton, Keith, Kyle, and Colin. Preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Jack E. Ferguson and Harry Setterberg, her sisters Thelma (William) Hersh, Alice (Blaine) Moore, brother Donald (Afton) Anderton, sister Donna (Quin) Murray. Kathleen was the last of a wonderful, brave generation in her family. Her reunion with them was undoubtedly glorious, Kathleen being the last of her family to return home. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 10975 South Prescott Drive, (1650 East) Sandy, Utah, 84092. Friends may call on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens - 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah 84092. An additional viewing opportunity will be held on Friday at the chapel from 9:00 to 9:45am. Internment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For online obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries