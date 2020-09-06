Kathleen Birch
1932 ~ 2020
Kathleen June Lewis Birch died peacefully on August 31. She was born in Rexburg, Idaho on June 25, 1932 to Harry and Constance Crowther. She married Blaine Tuttle Lewis on February 2, 1952, and they became the proud parents of Steven and Terri. The couple was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1966.
After her husband Blaine passed away in 1977, she worked for Utah Power & Light until she retired. She also enjoyed working for a brief time at Yellowstone Park. She then met Richard Birch, and they married in December 1998. They spent many wonderful years together in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. After the death of her husband Rich, she returned to Utah.
Kathy was an unselfish and giving person who loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with her family. She loved taking pictures and creating scrapbooks full of memories. Kathy was a big basketball fan, and she loved cheering for her Utah Jazz. She was strong, independent, and social; and she had many dear friends. Kathy also enjoyed being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kathy is survived by her son, Steve Lewis; daughter, Terri Schley (Scott); stepson, Paul Birch (Janet); step-daughter, Erica Birch; sister, Marilyn Holwell; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands Blaine and Rich. The family would like to thank Quality Home Hospice and Harmony Hills Assisted Living for their loving care.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8th, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State St., followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Elysian Gardens in Murray.
