Kathleen Johanson


1936 - 2020
Kathleen Johanson Obituary
Kathleen Johanson
1936 ~ 2020
Kathleen Anne Johanson, 83, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Riverton, Utah. She was born on July 28, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gilbert B. and Florence Eveyln Gregory Bradford. Kathleen married Wayne Alton Johanson on October 8, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a longtime resident of Midvale, Utah. Kathleen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings. Survived by her children, Evelyn Matley, Randy (Teena) Johanson and Janice (Joe) Oeser; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, brother, Bill (Carol) Francis. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne; son, Mark Johanson; son-in-law, Tom Matley; great grandson, Stephan Oeser. Private family services will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020
