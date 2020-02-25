Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928

Kathleen "Kathy" Rose (Carmichael) Bursach
1942 ~ 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Rose (Carmichael) Bursach, 77 of Greenville, Michigan, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Boise, Idaho on July 22, 1942 to Woody and Doris Carmichael. She graduated from Granite High School in 1960. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, and cooking. Prior to moving to Michigan, she and her husband were active at their local senior center, teaching classes and socializing often.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Doris Carmichael; son, Michael; and her sister, Joyce Carmichael Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Milan; sons, Steven (Melissa) and James (Shannon); grandchildren, Austin (Victoria), Nicole (Anthony), Jason, Zakkery, Trevor (Karlee), Jordan, Brock, Danielle, and Ashlyn; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Oliver, and Elliot.
Kathy's family would like to thank the Spectrum Health staff for their support and care.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and a graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
