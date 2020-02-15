|
|
Kathleen Maria Snow Bessey returned home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. She passed away peacefully, loved and surrounded by her husband and children. It must have been a joyful celebration as she returned into the arms of her parents, brother, twin sons, grandsons, granddaughter, and many other friends and loved ones.
She was born on August 7, 1940 to Oliver Windsor Grant Snow and Maria Ursula Rupp Snow in Salt Lake City. She was the youngest of five children. Kathy grew up in the Avenues of Salt Lake City with her 2 sisters and 2 brothers and dreamed of being a ballerina as she practiced her leaps and turns on the side of their home. She was especially close to her mother and later blessed her own children with the joy of many memories and outings with her. She adored her sisters Alice and Jolene and looked up to her brothers Gene and Ronnie. She loved tending her nieces and nephews and cherished her time with them as a young teen. Her family lived in an apartment in their grandparent's house. She had a happy childhood and learned from an early age to take care of her belongings and liked to "save her nice things for best." She kept every ribbon and bow and many times ironed her wrapping paper to use it again.
She graduated from East High School in 1958 and shortly after met Terry Lee Batchelor at Saratoga Springs. They married on June 18, 1959 and were blessed with 2 daughters and 5 sons in their 29 year marriage. They later divorced but have remained friends.
She was an amazing and patient mother and always had an empathetic and listening ear. She grew beautiful flower gardens and loved to smell each and every flower. Her vegetable gardens were delicious, and her family looked forward to her garden dinners. Many days her children came home from school to the sweet smell of doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, cookies and cakes. She was very artistic and creative. She remembered everyone's birthdays, anniversaries and phone numbers.
It was so fun to tease her and get her laughing. She was hilarious and we all enjoyed being night owls with her. She welcomed and loved her children's friends as they grew up in Hunter, Utah. Everyone loved her.
In 1987, Kathy met the absolute love of her life, Merritt Lane Bessey. He spoiled and loved and adored her with his whole heart and soul and then some more! They enjoyed going to concerts, movies, restaurants, parades, fireworks, walks though temple square, dancing, rides in the canyons to see the stunning colors of the fall leaves, intellectual conversations, looking at funny greeting cards, and later even built a new home together in Herriman, Utah.
After meeting at an LDS singles dance, they dated for 5 years and were married on September 25, 1993 in Saint George, Utah. A lifetime could never be enough for them.
Kathy is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Some of her favorite callings were Primary Chorister, Homemaking Counselor, Compassionate Service Leader, Primary Teacher, and Visiting Teaching Coordinator.
She enjoyed working at The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District as Human Resource Executive Assistant for ten years and made many friends.
The past 10 years our mother has suffered with her health, especially with her diabetes and its complications. It has been a painful trial that she fought every day. But still, through it all, she remained loving, caring, and interested in our families. We would like to express our deepest love and gratitude to our step-father, Lane. He put the spark back in her eyes again and faithfully loved and cared for her as only a gentleman can. We will forever be grateful for his tender loving care of our beautiful mother.
Our mother's very most favorite thing in the world was to have her entire family all together. We know she will be watching over us all as we celebrate, love and honor her. She truly is an angel.
She is survived by her husband, Merritt Lane Bessey; daughters, Lori (Brad) Myers and Robin Kehl; sons, Brett (Jennifer) Batchelor, Matthew (Nicole) Batchelor, Adam (Katie); step-sons, Michael Bessey, Chris (Tina) Bessey and step-daughter, Kim Bessey; brother, Ronald Snow; sisters, Alice (DeeWorth) Williams, Jolene Gilbert; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her twin sons, Brad James and Chad Charles Batchelor; Mother, Father, and brother, Gene Snow and wife Bonnie; brother-in-law, Gary Gilbert; sister-in-law, Jeanie Snow; step-son, Jay Bessey; grandsons, McKay and Preston Myers; granddaughter, Shay Kehl and cousin, Beverly Davis.
Funeral Services will be held Monday February 17, 2020 at the Rose Summit Ward LDS Church, 5424 West Rosecrest Road, Herriman, Utah at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Another viewing will be held Sunday February 16, 2020 at Larkin Mortuary-Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 15, 2020