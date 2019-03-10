1934 ~ 2019

On February 25, our beloved friend, mother, and grandmother, Kathleen Merrill Jesperson Moon, passed away and left this earthly life. Fondly known as Kathy, she was a strikingly beautiful but shy woman who despite her gripping social fears, had a gift for developing close friendships throughout her life.

Kathy was born on October 30, 1934, in the small town of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, along with her twin brother, Keith, to parents, Don and Thelma Merrill. They shared a special bond throughout her life.

She left Canada to attend college at B.Y.U. in Provo, Utah, where she graduated with an English teaching degree in 1956 and spent the next 15 years teaching Honors English at Highland High School in Salt Lake City, and later in San Diego, California. Miss Merrill was a strict teacher, who expected a lot out of her students and taught them the value of vocabulary, reading and grammar.

In 1972, she married Arlyn Jesperson, a widower, and became an instant stepmother to his five children, Doris, Jay, Elaine, Michelle and James. They had two daughters, Teran Bowman (Andrew) and Bronwyn Radle (Steve). She was talented at restoring children's clothing and opened up her own second hand children's clothing store in the early 80s. Afterward, Kathy ran a daycare out of her home for many years.

In 1996, Kathy moved to Utah. She married Phillip Moon in 1997, until he passed away. Kathy's later joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved gardening, reading, second hand shopping, collecting Barbie dolls, and cats.

She passed away at Abbington Manor, where she cultivated many special friendships with the caring staff. She will be remembered as a kind friend, someone who loved to help others, and a loving mother.

She was a life-long member of the LDS Church and especially loved teaching Relief Society.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Donnene, and her daughter, Michelle. She is survived by her brother, Keith, her children, her grandchildren, and her greatgrandchildren. She has chosen to be cremated and a memorial will be announced at a later date.

