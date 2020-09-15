Kathleen O'Hara O'Rourke

January 14, 1928 ~ September 6, 2020

Our family matriarch, a loving mother who raised 9 children has died. Kathleen peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 6th 2020 in Anthon, Iowa. She was born in Troy NY on January 14, 1928 to Margaret A. Clark and Charles O'Hara. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Patrick O'Rourke, her daughter Margaret Carroll O'Rourke (Brian) and son Stephen O'Rourke.

She is survived by four sons and three daughters: Kenneth O'Rourke, Susan O'Rourke White (Gary), Timothy O'Rourke (Robin) Nancy Lorenzen (Rick), Elizabeth Peterson (Gary) Michael O'Rourke (Shirley), Daniel O'Rourke (Tresa) along with 26 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

She entered nursing school while her youngest was yet 3 years old to earn an LPN certificate. She worked as a nurse for many years at Leonard Hospital & Highgate Manor in Troy, NY. Then moved to Utah where she finished the remainder of her career at Cottonwood Hospital in Murray Utah.

She was an avid reader and communicator. She cherished her scriptures and loved sharing the gospel with her family, friends and anyone with an ear to listen. Going on a mission to England and Wales was a major highlight in her life. She loved the culture and the people and toured Ireland before returning home. She often shared stories of her experiences.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray Utah on Friday September 18, 2020. Kathleen will be missed by her loving extended family and dear friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State in Midvale UT.



