1956 ~ 2019

Kathleen Pannunzio Dunn, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home in Tooele, Utah.

Kathleen was born on July 8, 1956 in Tooele Utah, the oldest of 5 daughters to Rudy and Josie Pannunzio. She married the love of her life, Scott Dunn, on June 2, 1972. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 2, 1975. They were happily married for 47 years and were each other's supporters through the ups and downs of life.

Kath attended schools in Tooele and graduated from Tooele High School. She loved working as the Office Manager at the Transcript Bulletin where she made many friends. Her customers became her family. She retired to care for her ailing mother.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully in many capacities. Her favorite was serving with the young women and attending girl's camp where she was the queen of pranks.

Kath loved her family fiercly! She took such pride in her grandchildren and was enjoying being a great-grandmother. She was close to her sisters and her nieces and nephews. She loved and cared for her friends and served others endlessly.

Kath was a talented decorator and kept a beautiful home. She had a love for calligraphy and created many exquisite works for others. She loved boating on her dad's boat, waterskiing, camping and spending time visiting with family and friends. She loved to tease and joke and had a quick wit. She had a slight obsession with sugar cookies from Nigh Time Donuts, although her family would argue that her homemade sugar cookies were the best!

Kathleen is survived by her sweetheart Scott; daughters Aimee York (John) of Phoenix, AZ, Lori Lawrence (Miles) and Stacie Dunn (Jimmy Biggs) both of Tooele, UT; her beloved grandchildren Kaisha, Kameron and Kennedi York, Kerianne Delane (Michael), Ethan Hasty, Scotty, Grant and Collin Lawrence, and her pride and joy great-grandson Louis Delane; sisters Jolene Pannunzio, Margene Wing (Randy), Christine Eyre and Shaun Meyer (Jason); her in-laws Joel and Jill Dunn; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; mother in law Jacquelyn Dunn; and sister in law Sheryl Aswad.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8pm at Tate Mortuary, 110 S Main St, Tooele, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11am with a visitation from 10-10:45am, at the LDS meetinghouse located at 1025 W Utah Ave, Tooele, UT.

Published in Deseret News on July 19, 2019