Kathleen Poll McAffee
1946~2020
Kathleen Poll McAffee passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2020. She was born January 10,1946 to Kathryn and William Poll. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 AM at the Midvalley Chapel located at 1050 E. Chapel Hill Drive Midvale, Utah with a viewing held one hour prior. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, Utah. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
.