|
|
February 22, 1944 ~ December 25, 2019
Kathryn Allen Edwards, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. She was born February 22, 1944 in Logan, Utah to Reed and Pearl Allen. Kay married Roger Edwards on August 4, 1972 in Provo, Utah. Later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Kay graduated from Provo High School and received a bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University. She spent her professional career teaching third and fourth grade in the Jordan School District.
Kay loved her family. The greatest joys were her daughters and grandchildren. Before going back to work, she spent countless hours serving her kids in their school, including serving as PTA president. Kay was a friend to all. She loved to crochet, read books, and visit with family and friends.
Kay was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served diligently in many calling and enjoyed associating with her fellow ward members.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Kent Edwards of 47 years. Three daughters: Shanalea (Brian) Kunz, Janette (Robby) Boyer, Danelle (Clark) Hadfield, ten grandchildren, and two brothers: Reed Allen Jr. and Richard Allen. She is preceded in death by her parents Reed Allen Sr. and Pearl Allen as well as her sister Louise Brown.
Funeral services will be held to honor Kay, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Midvale North Third Ward LDS chapel located at 7825 South Olympus St. in Midvale, Utah. There will be a viewing held prior to the funeral services from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Provo, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019