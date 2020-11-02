Kathryn Ann Schloer Andersen
1949 ~ 2020
Kathryn Ann (Kate) Schloer Andersen, age 70, passed away on October 29, 2020 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly known as Lou Gerhig's disease).
Born the eldest of six children on November 22, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Eric George and Ardis Adams Schloer, Kate grew up in an LDS military (U.S. Navy) family in California, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and Hawaii. She graduated from John C. Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California in 1967, and received an academic scholarship to Brigham Young University. Kate majored in English and German Secondary Education and was a BYU Cougarette. She married M. Steven Andersen in the Oakland California LDS Temple on June 1, 1971. Together they raised a family of five daughters-Sara Kathryn, Rachel Ann, Rebecca Jane, Maren Elisabeth, and Debra Lynn.
Kate's first priority was always her family. She was a full time homemaker all her married life and always believed that her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker were the most important in mortality and eternity.
An active, lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kate served in many leadership callings in Relief Society (Stake Relief President), Young Women, and Primary. She enjoyed volunteering in schools and the community throughout her adult life. She served locally in the Road to Recovery program of The American Cancer Society, driving cancer patients to and from their medical appointments. As a volunteer with United Way of Utah County, she supervised and participated in Welcome Baby, a home visitation program supplying community resource information and layette items to new mothers and their babies in Utah Valley.
Kate served a senior mission with her husband to the Central America Area from 2013 to 2014, headquartered in Guatemala City. While her husband served as Associate Area Legal Counsel, she facilitated a BYU-Idaho Pathway Cohort, and taught English and Institute at Funval, a member-sponsored school for returned Central American Spanish-speaking missionaries. She also headed up a humanitarian project providing newborn supplies and visits to indigent mothers at a local government-subsidized maternity hospital. Following their mission, Kate served for four years as an ordinance worker in the Provo Utah Temple before the onset of ALS.
Preceded in death by: Eric George Schloer, father; David Hartman Schloer, brother; and Jacquelyn Ann Schloer, niece.
Survived by: devoted husband of 50 years, M. Steven Andersen; daughters-Sara Havranek (Jeff) of Aliso Viejo, CA; Rachel Edwards (Justin) of Provo, UT; Rebecca Harvey (James) of Provo, UT; Liz Daynes (Rob) of San Marcos, CA; and Debra Wilson (Matt) of Provo, UT; grandchildren-Ella, Ava, Tate, and Eliza Havranek; Grace and Jonah Edwards; Foster, Bennett, Jane, and Andersen Harvey; Lauren and Anna Daynes; and Rose Wilson; mother-Ardis Adams Schloer; siblings-Eric George Schloer, Jr. (Lynnett) of Cedar Hills Utah; Karen Lee Fishback (Robert) of Norco, CA; Jonathan Adams Schloer (Alicia) of Benicia, CA; Diana Schloer (widow of brother David) of Maple Grove, MN; Kay Lynn Kitchens (Gregory) of Oakley, CA; nieces-Kiersten Lynnett Schloer, Emily Fishback Graham, Lindsey Schloer Fisher, and Chelsea Lauren Kitchens; and nephews-Eric George Schloer III, Cameron Schloer, Charles (Chad) Fishback, Bradford Fishback, John Ryan Schloer, and Kedrick Kitchens.
Kate's passions, aside from her family, were lifelong learning, organizational and homemaking skills, hospitality, literature, 19th and 20th Century American and European art and architecture, trivia games, and her all-time favorite TV show, "Leave It To Beaver."
The family wishes to wholeheartedly thank Dr. Summer B. Gibson and the team of clinicians at the Motor Neuron Specialty Clinic at the University of Utah Medical Center, Kristee Linebaugh, RN; Britanie Church, CNA, of Hearts for Hospice; and Emily Judison of the ALS Association for their excellent care and assistance.
A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. To view a live stream of the memorial services that will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, please go to https://byu.zoom.us/j/97320787086
. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com
.