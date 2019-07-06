1920 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah -On July 2, 2019, Katheryn John Zekas passed away at age 99. Katheryn was born in 1920 in Standardville, Utah, to John and Calliope Zekas. In her early years, she was a model both for photographers and for the renowned department store, Makoff, in Salt Lake City. During WWII, Katheryn served as an assistant to scientists working on the atomic bomb project in Richland, Washington. After the war, she returned to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she embarked on a long and distinguished career at the US Army Reserves at Fort Douglas as a Staff Training Specialist. Throughout her 42- year tenure at Fort Douglas, she supported numerous young men in obtaining a place in the US Army Reserves, many of whom still speak with deep gratitude for her assistance. Outside of work, Katheryn was known as a connoisseur of exquisite things, most notably fashion and interior decorating, both passions of hers.

Kathryn, also known by Honey or Honey Z to her family and close friends, will be remembered by her love of fashion, uncanny ability to shop for timeless treasures, her sharp wit and even sharper opinions. She loved children and children adored her. In the later years of her life, she worked as a volunteer at Howard R. Driggs Elementary School, reading children's books to the kindergarten classes. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Diane Johnson and Mary Floor and is survived by her brother, Dean P. (Sylvia) Zekas, and nieces and nephews: John Johnson, Victoria Kidman, Steven (Terra-Lynn D'Agostino) Floor, Phillip (Robin, Godchild) Floor, Callie Floor, Jeffery (Delia) Floor, Dean J. (Lisa) Zekas, Christina Zekas (Godchild), and Alexandra (Christian Beddies) Zekas.

Funeral services will take place July 9, at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 3015 Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84093 at 10:00 am and Burial Services to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday July 8th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm with a Trisagion at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church.

May her memory be eternal.



Published in Deseret News from July 6 to July 8, 2019