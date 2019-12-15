Home

POWERED BY

Services
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
LDS Chapel
965 Oakwood Drive
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Chapel
965 Oakwood Drive
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Evett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn LaMarr Evett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn LaMarr Evett Obituary
Kathryn LaMarr Evett
Sep. 23,1930~Dec.10, 2019
Bountiful, UT-Kathryn Evett, passed away on Tuesday, December 10th,2019, in Redmond Oregon. She was a long-time resident of Bountiful, UT where she and her husband lived for 36 years. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful, with a viewing held before from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online guest book at www.russsonmotuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -