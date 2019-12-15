|
Kathryn LaMarr Evett
Sep. 23,1930~Dec.10, 2019
Bountiful, UT-Kathryn Evett, passed away on Tuesday, December 10th,2019, in Redmond Oregon. She was a long-time resident of Bountiful, UT where she and her husband lived for 36 years. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful, with a viewing held before from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online guest book at www.russsonmotuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019