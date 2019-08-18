|
|
1940 ~ 2019
Kathryn Linda Lyon Fisher passed away at the age of 79 on August 8, 2019 in Lindon, Utah. She was born on March 6, 1940 in Oakland, California to Leonard Joseph Lyon and Elsie Josephine Maurer. Linda's father lovingly called her his Fireball. If the sun was shining, Linda was outside. She was active and social and everyone loved her.
Linda met Merrill C. Fisher on a blind date, and on June 12, 1965 they were married in the Oakland, California Temple. They settled in Sugarhouse, Utah before moving to Pleasanton, California in 1972, where they raised their two children, Jennifer Sue and Richard Merrill. In 1996, after 24 years in Pleasanton, a job opportunity took them back to Utah where they lived their remaining years. Linda and Merrill made many life-long friends wherever they lived. Their love and devotion to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them.
Linda served in many capacities in the Church, including Young Women's President, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Relief Society and Primary Instructor, and temple worker. She particularly enjoyed her years as docent at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building where she loved meeting people from around the world.
Linda's capacity to love others was unmatched, and she was loved in return.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Merrill on March 13, 2018, and her daughter Jennifer on April 6, 2017. She is survived by her son Richard, her grandchildren, Emery Matuska and Isaac Bartlett, great grandson Elliot Matuska, sister Suzanne Judd (James), brother L. Michael Lyon (Susan), and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday morning, August 24, from 9:00 to 10:30 at the Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 S. Neighbor Lane, Holladay, UT, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019