|
|
Kathryn MacKay Jones
1926 ~ 2020
On her 94th birthday, Kathryn MacKay Jones peacefully slipped from her mortal body to reunite with her beloved husband and family in Paradise. Kathryn was born in Salt Lake City to George and Florence MacKay. The fourth of six sisters, Kathryn attended Longfellow Elementary, Bryant Jr. High and East High School. Education was important to her and she attended the University of Utah (BA-Education), the University of Michigan and Brigham Young University (MA-Special Education).
In 1959 she married Harold Jones in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with five Children; MacKay (Heather), Marianne, Dewey (Nichole), Kathy (Miles Ohlrich), and Marvin (Belinda). Perhaps her greatest joy was her 11 grandchildren (Summer, Lacey, David, Daniel, Holden, Easton, Diana, Isabelle, Travis, Merit and Zach) and one great-granddaughter-Maren. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters (Marjorie, Ruth May, Florence, Marian and Joyce) and her husband Harold.
Kathryn had an unwavering testimony of the divinity of Jesus Christ and was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings, including twice as a missionary. 1946-48 Northern States Mission and with Harold in the Connecticut Hartford Mission, 1994-95.
She loved children and taught elementary school in Biloxi MS, San Diego, CA and, for many years, in Salt Lake City. Proud of her rich and extensive pioneer heritage, Kathryn was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and enjoyed her friends and associations there.
As a family, we're grateful for the many people who blessed Kathryn's final years including; Rita Devine, Rulon Dutson, Joe Bell, and in her final days, the caring staff of Elevation Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 25th, Noon, at the Twenty Seventh East Ward, 185 North P Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday 6PM to 8PM and Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 at the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020