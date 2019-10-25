|
1959 ~ 2019
On October 23, 2019, Kathryn (Kathy) Marie Dunford left her earthly life. She was born February 12, 1959 in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Donald and Jeanette Anton. Kathy had four children, five step children, and 21 grandchildren. By far, Kathy's proudest and greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them especially during the holidays. They looked forward to seeing what "Bousia" had sent them in the mail each holiday. She had a grand personality with a great sense of humor and loved staying busy with crafts, getting together with friends, and traveling. She was one with the water and loved spending time at the lake whenever she could. She loved music and dancing and was always the life of the party. Needless to say, there's about to be a party in heaven!
Here's to you Mom, we will miss you and will love you always! Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and son Kevin. She is survived by her husband Lance Hunt, three children: Scott (Shayna) Dunford, Ashley (Shawn) Murphy, and Camille (Brad) Harris, five step children, and 21 grandchildren. At Kathy's request, a private celebration of life will be held. Please send condolences to 5152 Wheatcrest Circle, West Jordan, Utah 84081.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2019