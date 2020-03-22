|
|
Kathryn Mary
Loscher
1976 ~ 2020
Our beloved Kathryn Mary Loscher passed away unexpectedly in an accident on March 16, 2020. Katie was born on July 7, 1976 to Hyrum and Linda Loscher. She had a happy, active childhood growing up in West Jordan, Utah with siblings and friends.
One of the highlights of Katie's life was the privilege that she and our family had in knowing and loving Darius and Dominick Johnson.
In the years following high school, Katie was impressed to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a successful mission in San Antonio, Texas where she loved the people and her fellow missionaries.
Katie was a spitfire and never one to give up despite the years of challenges she endured with both mental and physical illness. We rejoice in the knowledge that her life continues on the other side of the veil, unfettered by mortal constraints.
She is survived by her loving parents, her sisters Jennifer and Leanne, her brother Mark and his wife Lindsey, her brother Greg and his wife Nicole, her nieces and nephews Caden, Sydney, Harrison, and Laney, and countless other friends, relatives, and loved ones.
Due to current events a memorial will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] and we will let you know the details once they have been arranged. A private family service will be held Monday and Katie will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
God bless you Katie and we'll see you in the resurrection.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020