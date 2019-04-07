Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Westland 2nd Ward Chapel
7171 S. 2700 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
Kathryn May (Katie) Peterson


Kathryn May (Katie) Peterson Obituary
Kathryn (Katie) May Peterson
1929 ~ 2019
Katie Peterson passed from this life on March 31st, 2019. She was born Oct. 19th, 1929, and lived in the Midvale, West Jordan areas of Utah. She is survived by her sons: Bruce (Lynell), Jim (Donna), Don and Lee, and grandchildren: Matthew, Tommy, Callie, Jenalee, Jake, Brandon, Rachael, Kyler and Bo, and thirteen great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 am at the Westland 2nd Ward Chapel on 7171 S. 2700 West, West Jordan. Viewing Monday evening 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St. in Midvale, and one hour prior to services. For full memorial: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019
