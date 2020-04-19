|
Kathryn P. Farikoff
1936 - 2020
Kathryn P. Farikoff was born in Gebo, Wyoming on August 27, 1936, to Zuma and James Farikoff.
She graduated Carbon High School, Price, Utah and Westminster College, Salt Lake City, Utah. She taught Physical Education and coached at Valley Jr. High and Bonneville Jr. High for many years. She was a sports enthusiast and excelled in many sports. She loved travelling, especially to the Oregon Coast, Yellowstone, and Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jack and Paul. She is survived by her loving sisters Barbara (Lewis), Karen (Jerry), Judy (Duane), Shannon; many nieces, grandnieces, and great grandnieces; nephews, grandnephews, great grandnephews; and good friend, Pat.
Private graveside service will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020