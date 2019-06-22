Services Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W South Jordan Parkway South Jordan , UT 84095 (801)254-1928 Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Olympus 1st Ward Chapel 4100 S Camille St Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Olympus 1st Ward Chapel 4100 S Camille St Salt Lake City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn Roskelley Thomas

Kathryn Roskelley Thomas, age 94, passed away in the peaceful early morning hours of June 19, 2019. She has returned home for a joyful reunion with her parents and all her siblings.

Born February 2, 1925 in Smithfield, UT, she was the youngest of nine children born to Richard and Hilda Marie Johnson Roskelley. Kathryn was a blessing and joy to her dear parents, who were healing from the loss of three other children who had each died in infancy prior to her birth. Through the years, she shared many happy childhood memories of growing up in her beloved Cache Valley, made possible by the faith and sacrifices of noble pioneer ancestors who settled there. Following graduation from North Cache High, she attended Utah State University. There she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Phi Kappa Phi (honorary scholastic fraternity), Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, and was active in student affairs.

During her first year of teaching English in Riverton, UT, she met her future husband, Ben Thomas, who was attending the University of Utah. Then she taught for two more years in Richfield, UT, where she had the sweet opportunity to become closer with her older sister Ruth and family. Ruth had moved from Smithfield to Richfield to accept a teaching position when Kathryn was still in elementary school. Now this new teaching opportunity for Kathryn provided a wonderful setting for two sisters to become very close.

Kathryn married Benjamin L Thomas in the Logan Utah Temple on August 20, 1951. They then moved to Kansas City, MO, where Ben was attending the University of Missouri School of Dentistry. Upon Ben's graduation in 1953, she lived with her parents awaiting the birth of their daughter Diane, while Ben served in Korea as a dental officer in the US Navy. After spending a year in San Diego to fulfill Ben's obligation to the Navy, they moved to Salt Lake City in 1955, where Ben established his dental practice. Daughter Marcie was born in 1957. Ben and Kathryn built their beloved home in Holladay in 1960, where they enjoyed the friendship of wonderful neighbors and friends during the 55 years they lived there. While Ben cared for their perfectly manicured lawn, Kathryn tended to the beautiful flowers that combined for a stunning landscape.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kathryn served in numerous stake and ward positions. She and Ben served a three year service mission as hosts at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. An accomplished pianist and organist, Kathryn enjoyed sharing her musical talents. She served as ward organist for many years and later played the organ at the Jordan River Utah Temple. She loved volunteering at her children's schools.

Kathryn wasn't a world traveler -- her home and family were her world. Her greatest joy and fulfillment was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted homemaker. She was an excellent cook and her home was immaculate. She was a full-time "mom" while her daughters were home, then later worked as an administrative assistant for the Director of Parking Services at the University of Utah, retiring in 1990. Kathryn will be remembered for her compassion and service to others. She was a trusted friend with a kind heart and gentle spirit. She lived her life with grace and a deep appreciation for beauty. As her health failed, she never complained and expressed gratitude for everything done in her behalf.

She is survived by beloved daughters Diane (Dan) Naylor and Marcie (Brad) Richardson, six adored grandchildren, and 15 precious great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters Mary Letha Winn, Lucile Roskelley, Thelma Lundquist, Ruth Rowley, and brothers Richard, Thomas, Jay, and baby (infant) Roskelley.

The family expresses deep appreciation for the staff and volunteers at Sunrise of Sandy, Beehive Homes of Draper, and Bristol Hospice. Their professional, kind, and compassionate care helped provide our family with peace of mind and quality time together.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympus 1st Ward Chapel, 4100 S Camille St, Salt Lake City, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Funeral directors - Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. Obituary and online condolence book available at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

