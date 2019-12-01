|
|
Kathy Ann (Bantock) Dieckmann
1951 ~ 2019
God took home an angel today, Kathy passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Kathy was born on April 11, 1951, in Salt Lake City Utah, to Merle Bantock Jr. and Vernetta (Kaye) Kesler Beasley, she was the 3rd oldest out of 6 children.
A Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 So. Redwood Road.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019