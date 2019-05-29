Kathy Crosman

1957 - 2019

It is with heavy hearts the family of Kathy Crosman (Mary) announce her passing on May 25th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, John and her children John (Aranda), Lindsey (Rob), and Mandy (Jesse). She also will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Patrick, Daniel, Maddex, Zoey and L.J.; her mother Shirley (Bob); and her siblings Kristy, Jackie, and Michael.

Kathy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren barbecuing and swimming at her home in Holladay. She adored her four-legged friend, Scooter. Her heart belonged to her husband and of course the beautiful Hawaiian beaches. The mountains of Utah were one of her favorite escapes.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Moore, her step father, Larry Johnson and her beloved Aunt Patty.

A wake will be held Saturday, June 1st at 5 PM at her daughter's home in Draper, 1339 E Country Oak Lane. If Kathy touched any part of your life, please join us to celebrate her memory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Utah in her name. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to share your photos and memories.

