1948 ~ 2020
Kathy Dale Heath (Anderson) born April 29th, 1948 passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. To anyone that knew her would tell you that her family was the most important thing to her, and she worked hard every day to show it.
Kathy was a passionate genealogy buff and had been since the mid-1970s. She could often be found at the Genealogy library researching names, while her children rushed to make copies of what she found. A devoted mother and grandmother loved to have her family around her and would make sure to show a lot of support for us with anything we did and accomplished.
Our Mom had dreams of owning a house on the Oregon coast. She could often be heard chanting "Beach, Beach, Beach". Loving her many vacations on the coast.
The Viewing for Kathy Heath will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at the LDS Chapel found at 725 S 200 E in Layton.
Viewing: 10:30am and Funeral: 12:00pm.
Burial to be held at Kaysville Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the Family at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2020