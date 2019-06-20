Kathy "Muddy" Montoya

1943 ~ 2019

Kathy quietly passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Kathy was always thoughtful of others, very giving, providing comfort and warm hugs. She loved everyone around her and people loved her immediately. Kathy loved music, dancing, was very stylish, and always dressed to the T.

Her main love and focus was spending time with her kids, grandkids, and friends. They all loved getting together playing volleyball, barbequing, shopping, and playing Bingo. Also her and husband, Joe Montoya of 59 years could really put on a show out on the dance floor.

She is survived by her four children, Linnae Delgado, Quen Montoya (Lisa Montoya), Shannon Pearce, (Travis Pearce), Cristie Walk, (Jeff Walk), and eight grandchildren. The family would like to let Legacy Village Memory Care of Taylorsville know we appreciate the love and care of our fabulous mom, "Muddy Buddy".

A party will be held to honor Kathy at Sagewood at Daybreak 11289 S. Oakmond Road, South Jordan, Utah 84009 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary