Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kaysville 15th Ward Chapel
555 North 100 East
Kaysville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Kaysville 15th Ward Chapel
555 North 100 East
Kaysville, UT
Katrina L. Carlson


1979 - 2019
Katrina L. Carlson Obituary
Katrina L. Carlson
Jan 29, 1979 ~ Nov 1, 2019
KAYSVILLE - Our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Katrina Louise Carlson, 40, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Davis Hospital in Layton, Utah with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on January 28, 1979 in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Marzell Fairman and Ila Jane Eastman.
Katrina graduated from Layton High School in 1997 and attended Weber State University until finding her passion in Ophthalmology.
She married her sweetheart, Patrick Brian Carlson on September 9, 2005 in Farmington, Utah.
Katrina enjoyed angel work, art, and being with her family and friends.
Surviving is her husband, Pat; four adorable children, Deagan, Slayte, Peri and Presli Carlson; her mother and step father, Ila and Art Atwood; her step father, Winston Riney; two sisters, April (Andrew Merrell) Riney; Stormi (Jameson) Shade, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marzell Fairman, her sister, Alyssa Marie Riney and her nephew, Frehley Poulsen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kaysville 15th Ward Chapel, 555 North 100 East, Kaysville, UT, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the services.
Interment will be in the Kaysville City Cemetery. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019
