Kay McGee DeVries
1937 - 2020
Kay DeVries of Salt Lake City UT, (born Arlena Kay McGee), passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 83. Her passing has marked a merciful end to a difficult and extended struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Kay was born on January 13, 1937 to Marvin and Evelyn Nickle McGee in Springfield, Missouri. She moved to Salt Lake City in early 1957 to live with her aunts, JoAn and Nadyne Nickle, who at 4 and 6 years her senior were more like sisters than aunts. Shortly after her arrival she met and dated Kenneth Lawrence (Larry) DeVries. Their 62 year marriage, solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, began on March 1, 1958. She and Larry had two children, Kenneth John DeVries and Susan Kay DeVries Carlson followed by her grandchildren, Sam, Elizabeth (Nick), Dylan, Eric, Maya, Cassidy, and Luke, all of whom she loved very much. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kay enjoyed traveling to many places in the United States and abroad. Besides being a devoted homemaker and mother, for over 20 years she acted as Director of Intermountain Dermatology Clinic where she helped relieve the suffering and discomfort of many who also became her friends. Because of her generous heart, outgoing personality and great sense of humor she developed many good friends in her neighborhood, ward, and community. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her only brother, Sammy Lee McGee. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4 at 12pm in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Please enter the cemetery from 4th Avenue and Center Street (990 East). Social distancing and masks will be observed. For those who would like to give something honoring Kay's memory, in lieu of flowers, may we suggest a contribution to the Larry and Kay DeVries Endowed Scholarship at The University of Utah. https://umarket.utah.edu/ugive/level4.php?catid=221