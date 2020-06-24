Kay F. Rigby
1933 - 2020
Kay F. Rigby, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away from cancer on June 22, 2020. Born December 9, 1933 in Fairview, Utah. Served in the U.S. Army for two years. Ended his 35 years of service with Tooele Army Depot as the Chief of Maintenance and Alteration Section.
Played for the Tooele Red Sox in the Amateur Baseball Federation. They were state champs in 1954 and then from 1957 to 1963, in his career. During a 3 year period he recorded 77 victories and 6 defeats while averaging 17 strikeouts per game. Received various trophies from T.E.A.D. in softball, volleyball, basketball and for horseshoe pitching in his later years. Enjoyed deep-sea fishing, hunting and camping but the highlight was his scrolled wood art that he sold and received ribbons for at various arts and crafts venues. Donating his work was delight to him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elva Rigby, as well as 7 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by a brother, Jay; a sister, Norma; ex-wife, Alta; sons: Bob (Christine), David (Maribel), and Kelly (Susan); 14 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Thank you and God Bless to Dr. Alma Parker and the staff of Canyon Care and Hospice.
A private family viewing will be held Didericksen Memorial in Grantsville. Graveside services and military honors will be held Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am at the Tooele City Cemetery. Social distancing encouraged.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tooele City Cemetery
