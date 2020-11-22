1/2
Kay Gibbs
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Gibbs
1942 ~ 2020
Friday morning November 13, 2020, Kay Gibbs, loving wife, and mother of four children, passed on quietly and peacefully in our home in Millcreek at the age of 78.
Kay was born September 7, 1942 in Salt Lake City to Frederick and Lenora Olsen. She attended South High School and received her GED later in life. A promise she made to herself that she diligently kept. She and Grant Gibbs were married in 1994.
Kay was known for her friendly, teasing, outgoing personality, infectious smile and her love of people. She worked for years in the fitness industry and retired approximately 15 years ago. She is also known for her talent at decorating, her love of flowers and her prolific gardening skills. Her comfort zone was her home and its interior represent an expression of her talents.
Kay was initially hospitalized in March of 2015 from the effects of a brain tumor and fought a valiant battle until her passing, outliving the expectations of her doctors. This surprises none of us who knew her as stubbornness was one of her traits.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Charlene. She is survived by her husband Grant, her twin brother Ray Olsen, her children Cindy, Corey, Shaun, and Brandon, Grant's children, multiple grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Kay's wishes, no formal memorial services will be conducted in her behalf. We will mourn her loss and celebrate her life as a family. As a participant in the University of Utah School of Medicine body donor program, her remains are currently in their safe keeping, to be returned to us at a future date.
Donations in her behalf would be appreciated and should be sent to a hospice of your choice, the University Hospital Foundation or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Kay was my favorite aunt, she will always have a special place in my heart. She taught me what being aunt was all about. My deepest sympathies to you all....
Jana Clark Peterson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved