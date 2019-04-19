|
1929 ~ 2019
Kay Hislop Allen, age 90, peacefully passed from this life on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Daybreak, Utah. Kay was born on March 4, 1929 to Jesse and Viola Allen of Tooele, Utah. He married Anita Mae Allen in the Salt Lake temple. Kay is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Clyde and Shirl, his sister Deon, and grandchildren Jim Mehner and Shelley Nielson.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Cleo) Lyman, Christine (Lynn) Mehner, Shauna (Bill) May, Scott (Dina) Allen, and Mark Allen. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Kay will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 13th Ward located at 975 North 60 East, American Fork, Utah. A brief viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. Interment at the American Fork Cemetery. View full obituary at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2019