Kay Jensen

1927 ~ 2019

Our ever so sweet mother, Kay Jensen, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born on October 1, 1927 in Heber, Utah. She married Gale M. Jensen in the Salt Lake Temple and was married for over 70 years. Mom was a Relief Society President in her home ward in Union. She also was an aide at an elementary school helping students and teachers. Mom loved to play games and always played to win! She loved her home and yard- watering, planting flowers and enjoying it all. Her strong character was always helping, giving and sharing whenever someone was in need and most of the time unaware to others. Survived by her children, Doug (LuAnn) Jensen, Peggy Jensen, Suzanne Jensen, Yvonne Cook, Anne Jensen, Linda (Darryl) Collins, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Union Fort 2nd Ward, 6770 South 500 East, Midvale, Utah. Viewing will begin at 10:00 am followed by a funeral at 11:30 am. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East 10600 South. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 15 to May 16, 2019