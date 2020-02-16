Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mortuary Redwood
6500 S. Redwood Rd.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 S. Redwood Rd.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map

Kay Tyler


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Tyler was reunited with her beloved Tex Tyler and fur babies, Molly & Boogies, on February 12, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1940, in Salt Lake City, UT. Middle daughter of Leola Bagshaw and Verland Lamar Peterson. She was raised in Lark and attended Bingham High in Copperton. Married Wayne Hammond, had three daughters, and later divorced. She worked for Beehive Poultry where she met and eventually married Wayne "Tex" Frank Tyler, he preceded her in death. Kay eventually worked for Litton which was absorbed by Northrop Grumman, and retired from them in 2011. She was an avid and faithful Jazz and Utes fan. She was a beautiful and resourceful seamstress for herself and her family. Tex and Kay would crochet doilies together, cruise out to Wendover to play the slots, endure a snowstorm in Idaho to buy lotto tickets, or chill at home with coffee and cake donuts. Kay made sure to tell the Grim Reaper on numerous occasions to give her an hour so that she could get her hair done. Survived by her daughters, Tamerha Lee (Ronald) Maxwell and Shelly Lyn Gines; sister, Nancy Kelson; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Leola & Lamar; husband, Tex; daughter, Wendy Kay Mills Rich; son-in-laws, Jesse Rich & Will Gines; brother, Verland Lamar Peterson, Jr.; sister, Julie Ann Peterson Nielsen Gray; grandchildren, Amanda, Mary, & Billy Mills; and many extended family members. Friends and family may call February 17, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Mortuary Redwood, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT. Funeral services will be held February 18, 2020 2 p.m in the Memorial Redwood Mortuary Chapel with a viewing two hours prior. Interment to follow services at Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14229 S. Redwood Rd., Bluffdale, UT. Special thanks to the staff at Sagewood Retirement Community in Daybreak, Dr. Gary Holland, & Brio Hospice. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -