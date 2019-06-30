Home

Kaye Lamont Sleater


1934 - 2019
Kaye Lamont Sleater Obituary
Kaye L. Sleater
1934 - 2019
Murray, UT-Our beloved Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend, Kaye passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 in Murray, Utah surrounded by his loving family at home.
The son of Leroy and Irene Lamont Sleater, was born July 9, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah
After graduating from East High School, he spent time in Hawaii with his best friend Kent and then went on to build his life and family.
Kaye married his dear sweetheart Bonnie Hansen on January 6, 1961. They raised three sons in Salt Lake.
Kaye enjoyed life and people. His life was exemplified by kindness, a great sense of humor and a strong work ethic. He loved everything to do with sports - and was a lifelong Red Sox and BYU fan.
Kaye and Bonnie enjoyed family gatherings as family meant everything to them.
Kaye is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 58 years: Brother, Malcolm: 3 Sons, Steve (Sarah), Terry, Scott (Faith): 10 Grandchildren: Brandon, Cody, Shaelynn (Greg), Scott (Emily), Gabrielle (Chris), Alicia, Kylie (Kristin), Beth, Sadie and Meg: 12 Great Grandchildren; Aubrey, Rylie, Ava, Landon, Skyler, Koldon, Trinity, Brody, Johnny, Kingston, Cruz and Rowan. He was preceded in death by his brothers Keith and Mike and parents Leroy and Irene.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at noon at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Ln, Holladay, UT 84117.
The family is grateful for the care and compassion of the Ashby Hospice Staff during the final weeks of his life. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019
