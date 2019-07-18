|
|
Kaye Winter Liefting
1953 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2019, at her home in West Valley City, UT. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July, 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM with a two hour prior viewing at the Hunter South Stake Center, 5180 West 4700 South, West Valley City, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 18 to July 19, 2019