Kaye Richmond Ellis
1939-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Kaye Richmond Ellis was born September 19, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold & Ruth Lloyd Richmond. She was married to Gary Ellis on December 3, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom passed away September 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Salt Lake City Utah following a myriad of health problems.
We wish to thank all the staff on 2 North at St. Joseph's Villa, & Alexis at Symbii Hospice for their kind, caring treatment of mom over the last 15 months. We can never fully express our deep love & gratitude for your service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Utah in Kaye's name.
Per her request, a private family burial was held on October 7, 2020 at the Salt Lake City Cemetary.
For full obituary, please go to www.wasatchlawn.com