1934 - 2019
Keith G. Carver, age 84, passed away April 4, 2019 in Riverton, Utah. Born May 25, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Glen Lyman Carver and Mary Luella Saunders. Married Janice Peck, later divorced, then married Ennabee Sanderson, both preceded him in death.
He is survived by three children Richard (Rina) Carver, Connie (Mark) Edwards and Greg Carver; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by son Micheal Carver, daughter-in-law Leslie Carver, one brother and five sisters.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions be made to Utah Wildlife Rehabilitator Inc.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 14th from 2-4 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. For additional obituary refer to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019