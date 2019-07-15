Keith Charles Forman died peacefully in his sleep at home, in his own bed, early on July 8, 2019. He had just turned 83-years-old on July 1 and was anticipating a belated birthday party on the other side of the veil with friends and family. We love you and wish you a bon voyage to Paradise.

Keith was born in Preston, Idaho, on July 1, 1936, to Charles Leroy Forman and Afton Bennett. His early life was one of work, but with a fair amount of fishing and duck hunting with his life-long friends, Earl and Deon. After high school, Keith served in the Air Force, but never lost his love of fishing. He became a sought-after teacher of fly-tying and fly fishing and enjoyed many a fishing trip with some of his best friends in the Great White North.

Keith was a wonderful father and husband who always provided for his family. He taught his sons, Scott and Mark, the value of work and the need for silent service. Many a morning would the find money earned in catching and selling night-crawlers paying for bread and milk for the family or the weekly firewood harvesting adventures providing for a wonderful Christmas each year.

As Keith's life wound down into retirement, he was always doing good anonymously. If a family in the neighborhood was out of work or needed help, he was always there to provide a sack of potatoes or other necessity of life for the bishop to deliver to those in need. Keith served for over a decade in the Bountiful Temple as an ordinance worker and was a ward missionary for the remainder of his life. He will be missed.

Keith is survived by his wife, Joye, his two sons, Scott (Celeste) and Mark, two sisters, Shirley and Elva, his grandchildren, Ali (Peter) and Daniel, and his great grandson, Neil. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at the Bountiful East Stake Center, 650 E 2150 S, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .

Published in Deseret News on July 15, 2019