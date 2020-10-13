Keith F. Wahlquist

1937 ~ 2020

The Life of Keith F Wahlquist

Keith Folkman Wahlquist was born in Ogden, Utah, to Keith Campbell Wahlquist and Ruth Folkman Wahlquist on July 24, 1937. He thought when he was young that the Pioneer Day parades and celebrations were for his birthday. We thought he should claim them too.

He had three older half brothers, Max, Grant, and Frank. His other siblings were Joe, Elizabeth, and Andrew. Since Keith and Andrew were the youngest, they were very close as boys.

Keith's father died the day before young Keith's 3rd birthday, a tragedy for the family that impacted them all their lives. Keith's mother went back to school teaching immediately.

Keith was educated in Ogden schools, attending Ogden High School and graduating from Ben Lomond High School. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree, having emphasized history, economics, and political science. Later he attended law school at the University of Utah.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany, spending 10 months in each of three places: Flensburg in the far north near Denmark; Celle, a town near Hamburg; and Berlin. He was the branch president in his area of Berlin.

He spent his career working for The Travelers Insurance Company as a claims adjuster at first and later as the claims manager for all of Utah and Idaho workers compensation claims.

He loved serving in various callings in his church. His favorite by far was serving as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Utah Temple.

He was married to Linda Ann Jones for almost ten years. They had two children. He was married to Marci Andrews for 31 years. They had one son.

Keith is predeceased by his son Keith C. Wahlquist, his parents, and his brothers Grant, Max, Frank, and Joe. He is survived by his wife Marci; his daughter, Kimberlee; his son Sean; his granddaughter, Olivia; his sister, Elizabeth; and his brother Andrew. He also leaves numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved.

Keith died in his sleep on the morning of October 6, 2020 of NASH and liver cancer. He will be buried in North Ogden near his grandparents.

The measure of a man is not what he has accomplished in life but what he has become. Keith was a great man.

The family thanks Intermountain Hospice for their exceptional care, especially Keith's nurse Arla Jaramillo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store