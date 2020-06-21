Keith Loren Winward
1946 - 2020
An amazing man has gone home. Keith Loren Winward, 74, passed away after dealing with Cerebralar Ataxia and Rheumatoid Arthritis for many years.
Keith was born to Leland Samuel Winward Sr and Helen Viola Hale Winward 10 January 1946 in Salt Lake City Utah. He died at home, 17 June 2020.
For more information, including full obituary, viewing information, and to leave memories, go to www.russonmortuary.com (Bountiful)
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.