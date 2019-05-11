Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Herriman City Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Keith Ludlow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Keith Ludlow

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Keith Ludlow

1940 - 2019

Keith Ludlow, age 78 passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2019, after a battle with colon cancer. He was born September 20, 1940 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Beatrice (Brown) Johnson and Elmer Ludlow. He graduated from South Fremont High School in 1958, then moved to Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah.

He married Dixie Harrison in 1960 and had two children, Shawn and Misty. Later divorced.

He married Carolann Harper in 1978, they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. She had five children; Donnette, Denice, Leslie, Doug, and Steve, and they have one daughter together, Megan.

Keith worked as a regional manager for House of Fabrics for 35 years taking him to the East Coast, then back to Utah. After retiring, he enjoyed serving as the Tithing Hill water master (which was mainly visiting with neighbors), and playing cards and pool with the guys there.

He had a great head of hair, never wanting to cover it up with a hat. He used more hairspray than anyone in the house combined. He was an avid University of Utah football and basketball fan and loved going to games with his family and watching them on TV. He always had dogs, making sure to train them so they could show off their tricks to the grandkids. Keith always loved to search for antiques. He would research their history and tell others about them. He would be up early Saturdays to explore garage sales, always bringing home treasures and hiding them in all nooks and crannies of the garage.

He loved food-Allison's bread pudding was a favorite. He loved making warm bread with butter and strawberry jam and big waffle breakfasts to which he was always tweaking his recipe. There was always a snowman in the front yard in the wintertime to greet everyone that came by. He always made sure that everybody had special gifts at Christmas. He would search all year for old coins or other gifts specifically for everyone on his list.

Keith was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2014 at age 73. He made this decision due in large part to the persistent friendship of Ross Taylor, his home teacher. We are eternally grateful for his example of how to love your fellow man.

He is survived by his wife, 8 children, 33 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Siblings: Theron (Jean) Ludlow (both deceased), Boyd Ludlow, Carolyn (Dell) Campbell, Chris Johnson.

Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one grandson. We know they are asking "What are you doing here so soon?"

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Herriman City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries