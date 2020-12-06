Keith M. Ivy

1961 ~ 2020

Herriman, UT- Keith M. Ivy, age 59, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah.

Keith was born on February 13, 1961 in Memphis Tennessee to George Melvin Ivy and Martha Ivy Holladay.

He grew up in Sarah Mississippi surrounded by family and friends. He later lived in Texas and Honolulu Hawaii where he worked as a waiter while attending Kapi'olani Community College. There, he enjoyed surfing.

Keith married his eternal companion, Brenda Lee Jennings December 14, 2002, in the Salt Lake L.D.S. temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He received his bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Alabama. He was a skilled nurse. He enjoyed his work and was loved by his patients and co-workers.

Keith was a great family man, a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his children Ethan (14), lLana (10), and Garrett (1) of Herriman. He is also survived by his mother, Martha Ivy Holladay of South Haven Mississippi, his brothers Chad W. Ivy (Gemma) of Virginia and Randall Kurt Ivy of Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his father, George Melvin Ivy and brother Mitchell Wade Ivy.

Keith was a friendly, social, active man with a great sense of humor and was the source of lots of laughter. He had a nickname for everyone. Keith was deeply involved in body building. He won first place in his age category in a competition in Salt Lake City in June of 2020. He loved his Cadillac. He was very interested in politics. He had a large gospel library. Keith wrote and published his life story, "Triumphant Over My Enemies". His family and friends will always remember him.

A memorial service was held in Herriman, Utah on, December 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Mississippi on a later date.

