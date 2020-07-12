1/2
Keith Oral Price
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Oral Price
1929 ~ 2020
Keith Oral Price passed away peacefully at St Mark's hospital in Millcreek, Utah on July 8, 2020. He was 90 years old. Keith was born August 8, 1929 to Oral and Vera Price in Twin Falls, Idaho. At a young age he fondly recalled learning to work hard on his grandfather's farm which served him well throughout his life.
At age 18 he joined the US Navy and served during the Korean War. Following military service, he attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in electoral engineering. He went on to a successful career taking him all over the world.
In retirement he spent many years as a high school math teacher and enjoyed inspiring students to excellence. He had a special love for horses and dogs and filled his life with activities involving these special animals. In 1954 he met and married Norma Peters who survives his death. Keith and Norma had 4 children David, Ronald, Ann, and Gary who passed away in 2016. Keith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will be buried next to his son Gary at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 S. 3600 W. Riverton, Utah. www.broomheadfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved