Keith Oral Price
1929 ~ 2020
Keith Oral Price passed away peacefully at St Mark's hospital in Millcreek, Utah on July 8, 2020. He was 90 years old. Keith was born August 8, 1929 to Oral and Vera Price in Twin Falls, Idaho. At a young age he fondly recalled learning to work hard on his grandfather's farm which served him well throughout his life.
At age 18 he joined the US Navy and served during the Korean War. Following military service, he attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in electoral engineering. He went on to a successful career taking him all over the world.
In retirement he spent many years as a high school math teacher and enjoyed inspiring students to excellence. He had a special love for horses and dogs and filled his life with activities involving these special animals. In 1954 he met and married Norma Peters who survives his death. Keith and Norma had 4 children David, Ronald, Ann, and Gary who passed away in 2016. Keith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will be buried next to his son Gary at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 S. 3600 W. Riverton, Utah.