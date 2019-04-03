Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Midvale 7th Ward Chapel
8350 S. Jackson
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Midvale 7th Ward Chapel
8350 S. Jackson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Powell


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Powell Obituary
Keith Powell
July 27, 1931 - March 31, 2019
On July 27, 1931, Dean Keith Powell was born at home in Lehi, Utah, the second child of Dean Powell and Arthella Gay. He attended Utah State University until he was drafted during the Korean conflict. Through his mother's earnest prayers for his safety and several sidetracks during his trip to Korea, including six weeks in Hawaii while his ship was repaired and six weeks in Japan at Clerk Typist School, he arrived in Seoul on his 21st birthday and the day the Armistice was signed. After his discharge he received his Master's degree at BYU. He worked for the Utah Highway Department as a Geologist for 25 years. In 1961 he married Loyce Olofson of California in Lehi, Utah. They later solemnized their marriage in the Jordan River Temple in November of 2013. They have lived in Midvale, Utah, for 55 years. He took particular pride in his yard and raising amazing roses. He raised Champion Chinchillas, winning many trophies through the years. For several years he enjoyed doing Genealogy and Sealings at the Temple. On top of that he was an avid BYU fan. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife and three children Larry, Stephe and Amanda and his amazing grandson Jagar. Also, he is survived by his brother William Powell and several nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday, April 4, 6:00-8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., and funeral will be Friday, April 5 at 11:00 am (viewing from 10:00-11:00) at Midvale 7th Ward Chapel, 8350 S. Jackson. www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now