Keith Powell

July 27, 1931 - March 31, 2019

On July 27, 1931, Dean Keith Powell was born at home in Lehi, Utah, the second child of Dean Powell and Arthella Gay. He attended Utah State University until he was drafted during the Korean conflict. Through his mother's earnest prayers for his safety and several sidetracks during his trip to Korea, including six weeks in Hawaii while his ship was repaired and six weeks in Japan at Clerk Typist School, he arrived in Seoul on his 21st birthday and the day the Armistice was signed. After his discharge he received his Master's degree at BYU. He worked for the Utah Highway Department as a Geologist for 25 years. In 1961 he married Loyce Olofson of California in Lehi, Utah. They later solemnized their marriage in the Jordan River Temple in November of 2013. They have lived in Midvale, Utah, for 55 years. He took particular pride in his yard and raising amazing roses. He raised Champion Chinchillas, winning many trophies through the years. For several years he enjoyed doing Genealogy and Sealings at the Temple. On top of that he was an avid BYU fan. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife and three children Larry, Stephe and Amanda and his amazing grandson Jagar. Also, he is survived by his brother William Powell and several nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday, April 4, 6:00-8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., and funeral will be Friday, April 5 at 11:00 am (viewing from 10:00-11:00) at Midvale 7th Ward Chapel, 8350 S. Jackson. www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019