1/1
Keith Ray Kammerman
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Ray Kammerman - born Aug 5, 1942, Salt Lake City, Utah. Died Nov 16, 2020 (78 yrs old), COVID-19 and pneumonia. Resident of Layton, Utah. Parents: Calton Clarence Kammerman and Irene Carter Stewart. Married the love of his life Donna Schrader Kammerman July 8, 1967 and sealed in the Los Angeles Temple March 16, 1968.
Survived by spouse of 53 years, Donna, and 9 children: Beverly (Stephen), Natalie (Ashley), Stephanie, Sean (Rachelle), Marc, Bruk (Jennifer), Darcy (David), Neal (Stacie), Brittany (Aaron). 22 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Sharon Himmer, brothers Gerald and Gene Kammerman, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, John and Paul.
Active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served in multiple capacities in the church organization, including multiple stake missions and a full-time mission in the Florida Mission (1965-1967). Recently released as a Bountiful Temple Ordinance Worker. Proudly served and retired as a Marine Corp Reservist - Camp Pendelton (1960-1965). Chosen lifetime career in sales and management at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 30 years. Keith finalized his career with Burt Brothers Tire & Service.
Keith loved nature, boating, fishing, remodeling old houses, working, and serving others. But, most of all, he loved the Lord, his country and his Family.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Services will be streamed on Facebook Live at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers-Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers-Salt Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved