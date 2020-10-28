Keith W. Carlile
1930 ~ 2020
Born January 5, 1930 in Charleston Utah, died peacefully with family October 23, 2020 in Provo, Utah from complications of pneumonia.
Keith spent his life in Heber, a place he truly loved. He graduated from Wasatch High School in 1948. He married Maxine Clyde June 5, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had been married for 72 years.
Keith started his career delivering coal for Anderson Supply. He thoroughly loved driving and his brother-in-law Ralph J. Johnson taught him to drive a large commercial truck. He then drove between Heber and Los Angeles. Being in Los Angeles he found an opportunity to work for Ford Motor Company by the ocean near Long Beach but the moist air caused health problems and he moved back to Heber for good.
Upon his return, he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in the Duchesne tunnel to it's completion. He then started work with Turner Building Supply until it's closure, working only a few times during the winter for several weeks at the Hecla Mine at Hailstone Junction. He was able to keep driving after that working for Bingelli Rock in Charleston until a stroke forced his retirement in 1995.
Keith loved his family and camping. Many weekends all summer were spent in the mountains around Heber. He also loved short Utah vacations with his wife, children and grandchildren when he wasn't working. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints serving as a Sunday School president and executive secretary.
Keith is survived by his wife Maxine, son Wayne(Beverly), daughter-in-law Linda, Sisters DuAnne Kippen and Marilyn Bethers, brother Don Carlile. He also survived by 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Roe and Pansy Carlile, sisters Willa and Theda, brothers Reed and Harold, son Keith Lynn and grandson Michael.
A viewing will be held October 30, 2020 at the Heber 1st Ward building 325 E. 500 N Heber City, Ut. from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. A funeral service for family will be Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:30 A.M in the Heber 1st ward chapel. Interment will be the Heber City Cemetery.
Those attending please follow health guidelines of social distancing and please wear a mask. You can connect to the funeral, by going to facebook.com/keith.w.carlile
then follow the prompts.