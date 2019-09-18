Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Keiven Gatton


1947 - 2019
Keiven Gatton Obituary
Keiven Gatton
1947-2019
Keiven Lee Gatton, our loving father, brother, uncle, and nephew, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Keiv was born on April 24, 1947, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, to Lee Orin Gatton and Elsie Imogene Gatton (Merchant). Keiv graduated from Bingham High School in 1965 and went to work in the printing business.
As often has he could, Keiven enjoyed the outdoors. He shared his love of hiking, fishing, and shooting with friends and family. He lived in Salt Lake City but always found himself more at home in the Uinta Mountains. He had an enthusiasm for life and the many simple pleasures he found in it.
Keiven will be missed by his son Joe, stepsons Bill and Reg Hall, sisters Denise (Cone) and Corrinne (Hillard), brothers Bob and Russell, nephews Micheal and James, nieces Diane and Grace, great-nephews Isaac, James, and Lucas, and Aunt Gwen (Boatwright). Keiven is predeceased by his parents and brother Neil.
Funeral services to be held 11:00 am, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E, Bountiful, Utah 84010, where friends may visit family Friday, Sept. 20th from 6-8pm, and Saturday 9:30-10:30am prior to services.
The family wishes to thank Legacy House in Bountiful for providing Keiven a safe home he greatly enjoyed, and the caring medical professionals at University and Lakeview Hospitals for their excellent care and compassion.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 18, 2019
