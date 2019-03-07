November 4, 1988 ~

March 3, 2019

Our sweet daughter, Kelly Anne Swan, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Oh, how we have loved our Kelly girl!

Kelly joined our family on November 4, 1988, three months ahead of schedule, weighing slightly more than 2 pounds. Her skin was translucent, eyes were still closed, and her lungs were only partially developed. Thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, highly skilled and dedicated medical teams, and the faith and prayers of untold numbers of people, Kelly was able to come home in January of 1989.

Though fundamentally healthy when born, a series of bleeds occurred in her head while in intensive care, that would change the trajectory of her life and the lives of everyone she met for the next 30 years and beyond.

We rarely thought of Kelly as being handicapped. True, she never walked or talked, she was cortically blind, suffered the challenges of cerebral palsy, scoliosis and more. Yet, we could be caught off guard sometimes when someone asked about Kelly's handicaps. Handicaps? Oh, yes, she does have some issues we supposed. To us, she was simply Kelly, our fabulous little daughter.

We loved her smile! It was so happy, genuine, so pure and infectious. She endured many surgeries and illnesses with such patience, strength and grace. She brought joy to all who served her in any capacity, and she brought out the best in everyone.

There will come a time when we will see her standing tall and straight, able to walk, talk, and to do all the things she couldn't do in this life, and that will be a grand day indeed! We look forward to hugging her again and telling her we love her and what a blessing she has been in our lives. But for now, we desperately miss taking care of our little girl, and the joy she brought into our home.

Kelly is survived by her parents, Richard and Debby Swan; her sister, Lindsay (Andy) Biesinger; grandfather, Larry Bigler; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pauline Bigler, and her grandparents, Ilo and Connie Swan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stadium Avenue Chapel, 650 East Stadium Avenue, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:45. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery. A family luncheon will be served following the interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.

