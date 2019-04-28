|
|
Millcreek, UT-Kelly Astle Webb finished her fight with cancer. We are relieved she is free.
Please see her full obituary at: HolbrookMorutary.com.
Funeral services celebrating her vivacious life will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Evergreen Ave. Chapel, 2125 E Evergreen Ave. (3435 S.), SLC, UT 84109, on Tuesday April 30th 2019 at 11:00 a.m.; where friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Her body will be interred at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, UT 84092.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019