Kelly B. O'Neil
In Loving Memory
Kelly Brian O'Neil passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 62, after years of a strong battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his firstborn twin boys, Peter and Patrick and granddaughter, Camille. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judi, and by five wonderful and challenging boys, who brought into his life, the daughters-in-law and grandchildren he loves so much. Shannon (Dawn), Leeloo & Xander of Payson, UT. Trevor (Sarah), Tarah, Gideon, Elsie, Divya, & Ronan of Vernal, UT. Brandon (Katie), Esme, Kyson, Indy, & Navy of Orem, UT. Clayton (Katlyn), Kelvin & River Hirschi of Tucson, AZ, & Daedrid, Ayden, & Valiniera, of Fort Worth TX, & the caboose, Cameron (Andrea), Camille & Kylie of Vernal, UT. For those who are counting that's 7 sons, 5 living, 18 grandchildren, 17 living.
Kelly was born to Dorothy May Peterson and Charles Brian O'Neil in Vernal, Utah and grew up with his sisters, Peggy (Darwin) Wareing of Black Foot, ID, Brenda (Kenneth, deceased) French, of Glendale CA, Marilyn (Preston) Crofts, of Westland, MI, brother Michael (Debra) O'Neil of South Pasadena, CA, and sister Connie (Eugene) Dye of Roy, UT, where Kelly was the caboose and second son.
As a youth, he participated in 4H clubs learning dog training, cooking, and earning blue and purple ribbons at County and State Fairs. As a Cub Scout, he earned his Webelos badge, Faith in God, and his Arrow of Light award. Later as a Boy Scout, he earned his Eagle Rank and On My Honor award and continued in the honored BSA organization, Order of the Arrow. All this experience built a wholehearted and lifelong dedication to the Scouting program working in many capacities on the local, Council, and Section levels. Kelly also served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kelly attended Central Elementary school, Vernal Jr. High and graduated from Uintah High School. After a time at BYU, he returned home to work. He married Judith Ann Griffin on November 24, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple and embarked on the journey of raising their family.
Kelly started his working career as a 10-year-old paperboy working for his dad, then continued to a 35-year career with the phone company.
Funeral services will be held at the Vernal Ashley Stake Center on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 am. A viewing will be held Friday evening, Dec 20, at the Blackburn & Sons Vernal Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 17, 2019