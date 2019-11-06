|
Kelly Charles Crabb
1946 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, brother and papa, Kelly Charles Crabb, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at his home in Alpine, Utah surrounded by his family, he was just shy of his 73rd birthday.
He was born on November 8, 1946 in Payson, Utah to Lena Exilda Nielson and Lowell John Crabb, the youngest of three children. He married his sweetheart Janice McClure, August 16, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children and seven grandchildren.
Kelly Crabb grew up in Spanish Fork, Utah. He served a mission in Japan from 1966-1968. After his mission, he wrote a textbook for missionaries learning Japanese and worked for one year at the Asian-Pacific Language Training Mission located in Laie, Hawaii. He graduated from BYU in Provo, Utah with a dual major in international relations and Asian studies. He has a Masters of Public Administration from BYU. He graduated from BYU's ROTC program and served for eight years in the Utah National Guard, eventually reaching the rank of Captain. For five years, he worked for the Missionary Training Center as the Head of Research and Development. He left that position to pursue a career in law, graduating from Columbia Law School in 1984 where he was a member of the Columbia Law Review.
A frequent lecturer, Kelly wrote the book The Movie Business, published by Simon & Schuster in 2005, and taught a "Sports Law in Practice" class at USC Law School for several years. He worked on the broadcasting agreements and other projects for the local Olympic organizing committees in Salt Lake City, London and Rio de Janeiro. He also served as head international counsel to the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee for the 2008 Summer Games. Kelly represented Paul McCartney, Dave Matthews and Charles Barkley, and performed services for NBA China and Major League Baseball in China. In 2004 he successfully represented American Paul Hamm, the Olympic all-around gymnastics champion. Other notable clients include; Mohammed Ali, Elizabeth Smart, and Dinesh D'Souza.
Kelly was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He was a Branch President at the MTC in Provo, a beloved Bishop in South Pasadena, and a member of the Stake Presidency in Pasadena, California where he and his wife lived for 28 years. He loved to serve, and by example, taught his family about his love of Jesus Christ through his faithful and devoted service and temple attendance.
Kelly was an avid learner and loved history. He was often seen reading a book or watching a documentary. He was also an excellent teacher and loved to teach his children about the gospel. He was often called upon by his children and family for advice. He showed his love through the amazing gifts he gave. Any time he traveled he would bring home wonderful trinkets and souvenirs that were joyously received by his wife and children. He was an accomplished guitarist and had a love of music and composition. He wrote many songs and their home was filled with the sound of beautiful music. He was an avid movie-goer, sports enthusiast, and loved going to the theater. He especially loved attending his children's and grandchildren's concerts, sporting events, plays and productions. One of his most defining attributes was loyalty to his family and friends. He was someone you could always call upon for support and encouragement. The greatest joy of his life was his family. Any time he saw his children or grandchildren, he would call out their name and his face would light up with a huge smile.
He is survived by his wife Janice, his children Amanda, Sara Marie (Matthew) Gardner, Lowell (Carlyn), Christopher and Catherine (Erik) Brimhall. Grandchildren: Abigail, Georgiana, Emma, Charlotte, Olivia, and Henry and his sister Bonnie Lee (Rex) Pinegar as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Exilda Crabb, and his sister Renon Wheelock.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Mountainville 4th Ward Chapel, 327 South Long Drive, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Lehi City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019