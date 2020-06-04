Kelly David Kelsey

June 5, 1958 ~ Dec. 26, 2019 (age 61)

Kelly David Kelsey died December 26, 2019 at the VA Hospital in a recovery room after back surgery.

Born June 5, 1958 in Provo, Utah to David and Teralee Strange Kelsey. He was raised by his stepmother Grace (Mom) Kelsey. Graduated Provo H.S. in 1976. Spent a stint in the US Army. Married Norma Christensen in Aug. 1989, solemnized in the SL Temple in 1991. Kelly was a jack of all trades. His last job was maintenance at Snowbird Ski Resort till he became disabled with COPD about five years ago.

Kelly is survived by his stepchildren Kenny Barney and Julie Westlin, his father David Kelsey, sister Shannon Renner, many aunts and uncles and cousins and friends.

Kelly's memorial will be at Camp Williams Memorial Park at 17100 S. Redwood Rd. on June 5 "his Birthday"at 10:00am. Special thanks to the people involved in his memorial including Brother Joe, Cousins The King Family, Kathy and Jim of Layton, the Call family, his Aunt Janet and who ever had a part in Kelly's life also his Brother Ronald and members of the Montano family who traveled many miles to be here they are Richard, Joe, Ronald, Margret and Manual also a special thanks to Nandra Courtright and Goff Mortuary.



